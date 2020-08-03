Monarch urges strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

By Dorcas Elusogbon

Ipetumodu (Osun State), Aug. 3, 2020 Oba Mufutau Oyekanmi, the traditional ruler of Asipa (the Alasipa of Asipa) Ilufemilloye Fashina V111,

near Ipetumodu in Osun State, has urged Nigerians to support the government on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

to curtail the spread of Coronavirus across the country.

He made the call on Monday at Asipa in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun when he met with some journalists in his palace.

The monarch commended the efforts of the local, state and Federal Government on measures put in place to ensure safety of lives of the citizenry in tackling

the pandemic.

Oyekanmi said “recently, government took bold steps at the right time to curtail the spread of Coronavirus by not allowing congregational prayers.

“Some people were not happy with the ban of the Muslim Eid festival prayer by the Osun State Government but it is simply because of us so we

can celebrate many more of Eid el-Kabir.

“We thank God by sparing our lives to witness this because it’s the living that celebrates.”

Sikiru Ayedun, former Osun State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism, said

that the government’s action was worthy of emulation as it tried to reduce human contact to curtail COVID-19 infections.

Ayedun said that the order of the state government on no Eid prayer for the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir was because of the COVID-19 “and a

test of faith.

“Whatever people are doing today is part of sacrifice, because at this point in time, our faith is being tested.”

The former commissioner assured that at the end of the tunnel, there would be a new dawn, but Nigerians should seek peace,

tranquility and live with one another in brotherliness.

Alhaji Eluyera Oyewole, former Education Secretary, Ife South Local Government, Ifetedo, Osun State, said that “everyone has

now realised that COVID-19 is real and that the pandemic is killing both the rich and the poor.

“Osun State Government did not make mistake in banning congregational prayer for the Eid el-Kabir festival, for this can increase human contact

during celebrations and that can cause more infections.

“Thank God for our government that is 100 per cent proactive, by doing the needful, else, it will have spread the virus.

“Government is doing its best; we urge for support from all by obeying the COVID-19 protocols.”

In the same vein, Alhaji Fatai Kolawole, former Permanent Secretary, Osun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), commended

the efforts of the state government for trying to save the lives of the citizenry against COVID-19.

Kolawole said that banning congregational prayer for this year’s festival was a welcome idea, saying this is just for a brief period as it would not last forever.

He asked everybody to co-operate with government on directives given, adding that“COVID-19 is a joint task that government alone cannot fight.

“Very soon, COVID-19 will be eradicated, whereby things will be normalised educationally, economically, socially.”

He urged all and sundry to co-operate with local, state and Federal Government in curbing the spread of the Coronavirus by strictly adhering

to the use of face mask, regular washing of hands with soap and sanitizer, as well as keeping social distance, among others.”

