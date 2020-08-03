Group trains agric officers on practices of organic agriculture

By Sylvester Thompson

Abuja, Aug. 3, 2020 The Ibadan GO Organic Multipurpose Cooperative Society, in collaboration with Nigeria Go Organic Project is training agricultural officers, extension officers, producers, among others on the principles and practice and entrepreneurship in organic agriculture.

Dr Olugbenga AdeOluwa, the Country Coordinator of Ecological Organic Agriculture in Nigeria, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Monday.

AdeOluwa said the training mode consisted of the first phase, July 20 to July 31, a -two week intensive virtual class work with field trip, while the second phase was four months practical work.

He said the training firs phase of the training emphasised on livestock, while the second phase would last for four months, August to November.

According to him, the virtual training is also meant to improve profitable organic agriculture business drive.

“It is also intended to boost production capacity of organic agricultural producers, handlers and middlemen toward domestic and export market,’’ he said.

The training tagged: Training of Trainers(ToT), AdeOluwa said that the goal of the training was to train participants on the principles and practices of organic agriculture in an entrepreneurial way to enable them to train others.

“At the end of the training, participants are expected to have a good understanding of organic agriculture and the concept.

“They should be able to know how to run successful organic agriculture enterprises,’’ he said.

The EOA Coordinator was positive that trainees should be able to provide basic extension assistance to other practitioners within the value chain of organic agriculture.

AdeOluwa said the the training was important due to the increasing global market for economic development.

“The training is due to the misconceptions surrounding organic agriculture, emerging global health challenges, global change issues, and opportunity for diversification of income, among others.”

According to him, knowledge is the fulcrum of sustainable development.

“The exponential development of the global organic agriculture sector is based on adequate knowledge of the organic sector by practitioners.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...