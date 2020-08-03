Fasanmi: Fayemi constitutes burial c’ttee

By Ariwodola Idowu

Ado-Ekiti, Aug. 2, 2020 (NAN)Ekiti Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has constituted a 13-man committee to coordinate the burial ceremony of Pa Ayo Fasanmi, the late leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, who died on Thursday at the age of 94.

This was made known in a statement issued on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode.

The statement said the committee would work with the family of the late elder statesman who was an indigene of Ekiti and the government of Osun where he lived most of his life.

It said the partnership would ensure a befitting burial for Fasanmi who would be interred in Iye Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti, on Tuesday.

The committee, the statement added, is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

