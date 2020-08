Eid-el-Kabir: Kano records low turnout as workers resume duty

By Muhammad Nur Tijani ‎

Kano, Aug. 3 2020, Government establishments and private offices in Kano metropolis on Monday recorded low turnout of workers following the resumption of work after the Eid-el-Kabir break.‎

‎Our correspondent who monitored the resumption of work in some of the government offices revealed that only few workers reported for duty after the two-day public holiday declared by the Federal Government to celebrate Sallah.

NAN reports that few workers resumed duty at the Audu Bako Secretariat, Gidan Murtala and the Federal Secretariat.

At Audu Bako secretariat, Malam Idi Sule said the holiday was enough for any civil servant to return to work on Monday.‎

Sule said he travelled to Kiru local government area and came back to resume duty.‎

At Gidan Murtala, Mrs Maimuna Ali, a civil servant, said she came back from Danbatta local government area with her family on Sunday and resumed work on Monday.‎

“The break was long enough for any activities, so people have no excuse not to resume duty today‎,’’ Ali said.

At the Federal Secretariat also, few people were seen discussing in groups.‎

‎NAN, however, reports that institutions such as Banks and Manufacturing companies witnessed large turnout of workers with customers forming long queues.

But it was observed that activities had yet to pick up fully in most of the markets within metropolis.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had declared July 30 and 31 as public holidays to enable Muslims to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

