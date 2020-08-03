Education: Minister urges schools to communicate reopening dates to parents

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Abuja, Aug. 3, 2020 The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has directed all schools to communicate their specific reopening dates to parents and students to avoid chaos.

Mr Ben Goong, the Director, (Press and Public Relations), in the ministry, announced this in a statement at the end of a meeting of the minister with commissioners of education in the 36 states.

The minister said that all the 104 Unity Colleges were ready to reopen ahead of the Aug. 4 reopening date for schools.

The minister lauded principals of unity colleges for the comprehensive preparation put in place for resumption.

He said that the commissioners had reported varying degrees of preparation and readiness for reopening between the Aug. 4 and Aug. 10 in all schools within their jurisdictions.

“From today, the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Permanent Secretary and Directors will embark on an assessment tour of all Unity Colleges to ascertain and confirm the reports they have received from the pncipals of Unity Colleges.

“Similarly, the Federal Education Quality Assurance Directors deployed to the states have been directed to monitor compliance in their respective states.

“Honourable Commissioners from the states were enjoined to embark on assessment tours in their jurisdictions to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening.

“While most schools will reopen tomorrow, others will continue to fine tune their preparations in the coming days for reopening,” he said.

The minister urged all returning students to undergo temperature checks before being admitted into their schools.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...