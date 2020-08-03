Edo election: PDP leader pledges support of Ososo people for Obaseki

By Monday Ajogun

Ososo (Edo), Aug. 3, 2020 A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Leader in Ososo, Edo, Mr Bayo Ogedengbe, says the people of Ososo in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo are strongly behind Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid.

Ogedengbe gave the assurance while addressing PDP faithful at the PDP gubernatorial election campaign ground on Monday in Ososo.

He said that the people kept tabs on the governor’s developmental strides across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“Where ever you go, Ososo will go. We are strongly behind your reelection.

“We have seen that you stood against god-fatherism in the state.

“Your government brought the first tarred road into Ososo. Our people are saying thank you.

“We stand to tell you that we are supporting you second term bid.

“We appealed to you Sir for the construction of Ososo-Okpella road which will further help to improve the economy of both communities,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Dan Orbir, a former PDP state chairman in Edo, said that Obaseki would listen to their plight.

“What we are talking about is that, we need a man who will put his interests aside and serve the people.

“We have decided to stay by the governor to serve for another four years,” he said.

