Edo 2020: Obaseki assures Akoko Edo traditional rulers of better days ahead

By Monday Ajogun

Igarra (Edo), Aug. 3, 2020 Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has assured the people of the state that he will not disappoint them if re-elected, as he has laid the foundation for greater development in the state.

Obaseki made the pledge at the palace of Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Saiki, where he solicited the royal father’s blessings and support for his re-election at the Sept. 19 gubernatorial election in the state.

“I am seeking for a re-election because we have started a revolution of development in the last four years to make governance relevant to Edo people.

“We pay civil servants and pensioners on time; we have trained our teachers to be digital and now our children are learning well.

“We have improved on infrastructure in Igarra land and we will do more.

“At this period of COVID-19 pandemic, the people need a leader with focus who is concerned about the lives of the people of the state.

“Agriculture must be improved on and taken seriously as farming should be a priority because money from Abuja has been cut down.

“What you have seen in the last four years is small, compared to the great things that will follow in my second term. We have the experience that they don’t have.

“Our radical reforms have given us a solid foundation to build on. We will tackle security challenges in the state as we will finance the vigilance groups as they are well organised,” he said.

In his remarks, Oba Saiki, prayed God to continue to guide tne governor in all his ways and urged him to continue to advise youths to shun political thuggery.

Contributing, the Chairman of Akoko Edo Traditional Council, Oba Patrick Okara, lauded Obaseki for his prompt response to COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Okara further commended him for the rehabilitation of roads in Akoko-Edo, adding that there were more roads begging for attention across the region.

“We have been feeling the impact of your government, but we want to feel it more. We demand for any institution of higher learning in the oldest local government in Nigeria, Akoko-Edo,’’ he said.

