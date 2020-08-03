Edo 2020: Edo Deputy Speaker, other members pledge support for Ize-Iyamu

By Joy Odigie

Benin, Aug. 3, 2020. Deputy Speaker, Edo House of Assembly (EDHA), Yekini Idiaye, from Akoko Edo Constituency 1, has pledged his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Similarly, Emmanuel Agbage (Akoko-Edo Constituency 2); Nosayaba Okunbor (Orhionmwon East Constituency); Dumez Ugiagbe, member-elect (Ovia North East Constituency 1); and Mr Vincent Uwadiae, member-elect (Ovia North East Constituency 2) also pledged their support for the Edo APC candidate.

Speaking during a solidarity visit to Ize-Iyamu in Benin on Monday, the members of EDHA said they would not defect from APC to another party and had endorsed Ize-Iyamu as their governorship candidate.

The deputy speaker said he was elected under the APC platform and was ready to work for the party to emerge victorious in the governorship election.

“There is no reason for me to defect to another party because there is no single project in my village to show under this present administration.

“I am from Shomorika in Akoko Edo Local Government Area (LGA) and my village is the most backward in Akoko Edo,” he said.

Agbaje added that the APC in Edo had seen a wasted four years under the Gov. Godwin Obaseki-led administration and was ready to go to the next level with Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

“There are clear reasons why we are standing for our party, because what would have been our problem in making progress has left us.

“I want to assure Edo people that with the emergence of Ize-Iyamu, Edo will move forward,” he said.

In his remark, Ize-Iyamu said that the Obaseki-led administration had divided the state by depriving the elected members of the EDHA of representing their constituencies.

“Over a year, 14 members have not been allowed to occupy their seats and over half of the state have been deprived of fair representation.

“The deputy speaker of the house has come to show courage and integrity that he can no longer support Gov. Obaseki.

“He made it clear that he was appointed under APC and will remain in APC.

“In a house of 24 members, 17 are no longer supporting Gov. Obaseki; meaning the house has fallen apart,” Ize-Iyamu said.

He gave an assurance of harnessing the tourism potential in Shomorika via his Simple Agenda manifesto when elected as Edo governor.

