Delta Govt trains teachers ahead of schools’ resumption

By Clara Egbogota

Asaba, Aug. 3, 2020 In preparation for the resumption of schools, the Delta Government on Monday begun sensitisation programme for teachers in Ika North-East Local Government Area.

Mr Innocent Ezeamaiwe, member, Ika North-East Rapid Response Team for COVID-19, said the training was geared toward equipping the teachers with necessary information on COVID-19, and how to manage the pandemic.

Ezeamaiwe said that the exercise was part of the state government’s initiative on the basic procedures for handling the pandemic in schools.

“The objective is to ensure the safety of teachers and students when we reopened the schools.

“The students and teachers are expected to adhere strictly to the laid down precautionary measures,” he said.

Ezeamaiwe also urged teachers and parents not to be afraid of the school reopening, assuring them that the state government was working out the modalities to perfect the whole process.

He urged teachers to be good ambassadors, by observing and adhering strictly to the guidelines on the prevention of Coronavirus pandemic.

In his remarks, Christopher Ekamagule, the Education Secretary, Local Education Authority, Ika North-East, commended the state government for its decision to reopen schools.

Ekamagule said that the students could no longer afford to wait at home.

He urged participants to maximise the opportunity, adding that victory over the pandemic was becoming stronger.

The training exercise took place in three centres – Owa Oyibu Secondary School; Akumazi Umuocha Secondary School and Ika Grammar school. (

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...