COVID-19: Cleric assures Christians of victory, urges them to give thanks

By Bukola Adewumi

Abuja, August 2,2020 Pastor Adedoyin Adeyinka, Senior Pastor, House of Truth Church (HOT) has

assured Christians all over the world of victories over the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

Adeyinka, who gave the assurance at the monthly thanksgiving service with the theme: “All round victories, Psalms 91:13, Luke 10:19,” stressed the need for Christians to give thanks to God always.

According to him, there is no situation that God is not aware of from the beginning and that was why he gave believers authorities to overcome any challenge that may face them.

He said most believers were so afraid of the Coronavirus instead of praying that the virus be destroyed by the power that God had given them.

“ Most believers are afraid of what should be afraid of them because they don’t know who they are in Christ and the power they carry,” he said.

He noted that the body of Christ had belittled themselves before what they should dominate upon.

He also said there is so much fear in the heart of men, fear of Coronavirus, fear of death, fear of sickness and so on.

“ There is nothing the devil is doing that can hurt you as a believer because we are partakers of the divine promises of God.

“ We are God’s priests, therefore, we are dangerous to the kingdom of the devil,” he said.

He said the things challenging believers had no right to challenge them because they had been given authority to disarm principalities and powers

