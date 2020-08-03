Breastfeeding : Ebonyi Governor’s wife guarantees optimal feeding for survival of children

By Uchenna Ugwu

Abakaliki, Aug 3, 2020 The Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi has pledged to bridge the gap of breastfeeding in the state for survival of children.

Mrs Umahi made the promise in a statement to newsmen on Monday in Abakaliki, to commemorate the 2020 World Breastfeeding Week with theme: “Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet”.

The governor’s wife expressed sadness that in the state, only four in 10 children benefited from exclusive breastfeeding.

According to her, the situation is similar and sometimes worse in several other states.

“It is no doubt, therefore, that one in four children are stunted and stunting has long life impacts, reflected in both childhood: during learning and adulthood in economical outputs.

“The same condition worsens birth outcomes and persists across generations.

“When malnourished children become adults, they are more likely to suffer from chronic diseases, making populations vulnerable to pandemics, like we are currently faced with.

“I pledge to bridge the gap for the survival of our children, and subsequently, a healthier planet.’’ she said.

She called on mothers, fathers and Local Government Areas (LGA) caretakers to join in the renewed call for appropriate feeding as one pathway to mitigate environmental degradation that started with correct breastfeeding.

“For a healthier state, nation and planet, we need every support to ensure appropriate feeding, from the beginning,’’ she said.

