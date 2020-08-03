Al-Hikmah University to understudy Unilorin, says V-C

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Aug. 3, 2020 Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, says it will understudy University of Ilorin and emulate its success stories.

Prof. Noah Yusuf, the Vice-Chancellor {V-C} of Al-Hikmah University said this on Monday when he led his management team on a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of Unilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem.

Yusuf also described Unilorin as one of the foremost Nigeria universities whose achievements were worthy of emulation.

Yusuf,recently appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, said that Al-Hikmah would also improve on the gains it would acquire by understudying Unilorin in the nearest future.

He described Unilorin as a mother to Al-Hikmah University.

“My visit is to understudy Unilorin so that it will help my administration as well as learn from the wealth of experience and successes of Unilorin and even improve on it where possible,” he said.

The V-C also led his management team on a visit to the Technical Entrepreneurial Centre of Unilorin.

He said that the visit had challenged Al-Hikmah University to take advantage of its vantage location of being in the heart of Ilorin to engage in commercially-viable businesses in the university and its environs.

“We have customers outside our campus. We are here to see what we can copy and improve upon to help the revenue generation of our institution and improve our academic infrastructure,” he said.

Yusuf commended the Unilorin Vice-Chancellor for his support and fatherly role.

“Al-Hikma would continue to visit Unilorin for quality counsel from time to time,” he said.

In his address of welcome, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, congratulated Prof. Yusuf on his appointment as Al-Hikmah Vice-Chancellor and wished him a successful tenure.

Abdulkareem advised the new Al-Hikmah V-C to ensure that his did nothing that would tarnish his reputation while in office.

“Everything you embark on must be within the regulation and resources available.

“Seek ventures that will yield profits and advise your investors where to put their money.

“You are to advise the management properly. You are lucky to be leading an institution where the people can be mobilised to get things done,” he said.

Abdulkareem also urged Yusuf to sustain the good name of Al-Hikmah University.

