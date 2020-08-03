10,000 professionals to participate in 2020 ICPSP COVID-19 virtual conference – Registrar

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, Aug. 3, 2020 (NAN) Acting Registrar, Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals (ICPSP) Mrs Omolara Adelakun says 10,000 participants are expected to feature at the institute’s 2020 COVID-19 virtual conference.

In a statement issued on Monday, Adelakun said that the virtual conference holds on Aug. 8.

She said that the participants would include experts and professional in the corporate and public sectors.

According to her, the conference is aimed at addressing the current state of the nation and her citizens during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained that the conference would also add value to the economy and discuss the role of the third-party of the sector during and after the pandemic.

Adelakun said that key topics around professionalism, education and health matters, economic recovery, small and medium scale entrepreneur (SME) and information technology would also be discussed.

“Expected outcomes from the conference include opportunities amidst COVID-19 and how to manage the risks and opportunities during a challenging moment.

“Also, how ICPSP as an institute and its members can lead a change agenda in other to foster economic recovery, poverty eradication and nation-building,’’ she said.

Prof. Babatunde Yusuf, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Lagos State University and Keynote Speaker for the conference, was quoted in the statement as lauding the institute for its initiative to steer such discussion amongst professionals at this period.

“I am highly honoured to be selected among people of high repute to give a keynote address during the conference and suggest to the society, the methodology and measures to be taken during and after the pandemic,’’ he was quoted as saying.

Mr Olanrewaju Sharafa, the lead paper presenter said it would be a great privilege for him to speak on the topic: “Extreme Poverty: A symptom of COVID-19 in Africa during the conference”.

Mr Moshood Taiwo Chairman, ICPSP 2020 Conference, expressed optimism that the conference would be one of the best so far and would add value to the economy and the profession.

Comrade Agnes Sessi, Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State Council, expressed hope that the conference would be of tremendous help for professionals to gain more knowledge in diverse ways.

“It is a great honour and privilege for me to be nominated as one of the guest speakers at the conference to speak on ‘health matters’, during and after the pandemic,’’ she said.

Mr Raheed Lateef, ICPSP, Chief Examiner, said it would be a great achievement for the institute to bring together experts during a global crisis to proffer solutions in handling various challenges during and after the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ICPSP is a non-profit membership and research organisation, dedicated to supporting professionals whose daily effort impacted on people’s life.

The theme of the 2020 conference is “Lessons From COVID-19: Sharing Ideas with Experts”.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...