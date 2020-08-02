NIBOR Moderates for All Maturies amid Financial System Liquidity Ease…

By
Naija247news.com
-
0
11

In the just concluded week, CBN refinanced
N265.95 billion T-bills which matured via the primary market at lower rates for most maturities as total subscription was 1.8 times higher.

Hence, stop rates for the 91-day and the 181-day bills fell further to 1.20% (from 1.30%) and 1.50% (from 1.80%) respectively.

However, 365–day bill stop rate rose slightly to 3.40% (from 3.35%).

Given the financial system liquidity boost, as we saw banks deposit N109.30 billion (SDF) with CBN, NIBOR fell for all maturities tracked.

NIBOR for overnight funds, 1 month, 3 months and 6 months tenor buckets moderated to 1.67% (from 2.83%), 4.84% (from 6.05%), 5.03% (from 6.14%) and 5.62% (from 5.88%) respectively.

Meanwhile, NITTY moved in mixed directions across maturities, while yields on 1 month and 3 months maturities remained unchanged at 1.19% and 1.27% respectively, 6 months and 12 months maturities rose to 1.73% (from 1.65%) and 3.00% (from 2.99%) respectively.

In the new week, we expect NITTY to fall further for most maturities as investors move to the secondary market to buy T-bills maturities with relatively higher yields amid declining stop rates…

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.