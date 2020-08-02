Nasarawa attack: Council boss rallies support for victims

By Awayi Kuje

Toto (Nasarawa State), Aug. 2, 2020 The Chairman of Toto Local Government Council of Nasarawa State, Nuhu Dauda, on Sunday called for calm following the July 27 attack on Dausu community by gunmen.

The attack led to the death of five persons and the abduction of 14 while houses and property were burnt.

Journalists reports that Dauda had led officials of the council to Dausu for an on -the- spot assessment.

He urged the state government and other public-spirited individuals to come to the aid of the people who were currently displaced.

” I want to call on my residents to remain calm over this unfortunate incident, ” he said

Daudu also urged the bereaved families to take solace in God.

He promised to report the matter to the appropriate authorities, stressing that victims needed urgent assistance in terms of food and shelter.

The chairman appreciated the efforts of the state government in addressing the security challenges in the area.

The Village Head of Dausu, Mallam Idris Mundi, who took the delegation round the deserted community, said many lives were lost while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

