Gov. Lalong congratulates Archbishop Kaigama @62

By Martha Agas

Jos, Aug.2, 2020 Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja on his 62nd birthday which he marked on Friday, July 31.

Lalong in a congratulatory message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos described the cleric as a man of God whose passion for peaceful coexistence and justice was legendary.

He described the prelate as an advocate of peace, who worked tirelessly when he was the Archbishop of Jos, to foster peaceful coexistence among the different groups in the state.

Lalong lauded Kaigama for using his platform to bring the different groups in Plateau to dialogue, to forgive one another and to reconcile with each other irrespective of their differences.

“We cannot thank His Grace, Archbishop Kaigama, enough for the role he played in ensuring that peace returned to Plateau.

” He demonstrated the true essence of the love of God by embracing people from different religious, ethnic and social backgrounds and motivating them to love one another at all times,” Lalong said.

Lalong wished the Archbishop God’s divine protection and peace, saying Plateau would continue to remain his home because of the respect the people there have for him.

He said this was because of the love, generousity and goodwill he showed them in his many years of preaching the gospel in the state.

He prayed that God grace and wisdom would continue to be with him to discharge his pastoral duties as the Archbishop of Abuja diligently.

Newsmen reports that Ignatius Kaigama was born on July 31, 1958 in Taraba and was ordained a Catholic priest in 1981.

He was the Archbishop of Jos from 2000 to 2019.

