Gov. Fayemi congratulates ex-Secretary for Health, Adelusi Adeluyi at 80

By Ariwodola Idowu

Ado Ekiti, Aug. 1, 2020 Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Saturday congratulated former Secretary for Health, Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi on his 80th birthday, describing him as a man of excellence in service delivery.

Fayemi, in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, extolled Adeluyi’s “exemplary life of brilliance, excellence and distinction”.

Adelusi-Adeluyi was the nation’s Secretary for Health during the Interim National Government (ING) headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Adelusi-Adeluyi, a renowned Pharmacist, is currently theChairman, Ekiti State Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response Resource Mobilisation Committee.

The committee is to mobilise resources to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The governor noted the former minister of health had a unique way of excelling in everything he did.

Fayemi described the Ado Ekiti-born Pharmacist as a patriot.

He noted that the celebrator had made positive impact in Nigeria and particularly in Ekiti where he is currently playing a significant role in the battle against coronavirus as chairman of the COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee.

He said that Adelusi-Adeluyi brought his enormous goodwill and wide contacts to bear on the work of the Committee by donating generously and also mobilising a network of high net worth individuals to donate to the Committee’s fund.

“I am particularly proud of your exemplary life of brilliance, excellence and distinction as one of Ekiti icons who have made tremendous impact on Nigeria as pathfinder in several ways.

“I salute your patriotism which has shown in many instances, including in locating a branch of the famous Juli Pharmacy in Ado Ekiti many years ago,” Fayemi said.

The governor described the former minister as one of the nation’s most illustrious industrialists, business administrators and philanthropists.

He urged the younger generation to emulate Adelusi-Adeluyi’s diligence, patriotism and commitment to excellence. (

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...