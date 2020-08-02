Edo central agenda realisable in APC, says chieftain

By Deborah Coker

Benin, Aug. 2, 2020 A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Mr Peter Esele, has said that the Edo Central Senatorial District agenda would be realised only in an APC government.

Esele, in an interview with newsmen , in Benin on Sunday, said that this was because the APC candidate in the forthcoming Sept. 19 governorship election was known to keep to agreements.

NAN reports that the people of Edo central senatorial district, known also as the Esan people, believed in clinching the governorship ticket after four years.

“There is nothing wrong with Edo central aspiring to be governor in the state since it has gone to South and North, so ordinarily one will expect that it will come to central.

“But my biggest worry is when they say that because the present government has four more years to go and has a PDP ticket. If I am to look at the projection, I don’t see that happening.

“My major reason being that it is a common knowledge that the executive arm of government in a state is headed by the governor, followed by the deputy governor, then the Secretary to Government, then the Chief of Staff.

“In Edo, what we have is the governor, from the South, his deputy from Edo North, and the SSG and Chief of Staff respectively from Edo South too.

Esele said that if the government would want to hand over to an Esan person when leaving office it would have reflected on those who made up the kitchen cabinet.

“Esan people do not have anybody in the executive engine room as it is now,” he said.

Esele further said that what Edo central people were getting from government in terms of appointments were what was statutorily their privileges under the law.

He noted that looking at history of the government and the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, the possibility of power shift to the central was 100 per cent realisable.

He said that this was because the APC candidate, aside history of keeping to agreement, also believed in equity, fairness and justice.

Esele said that as a politician and a unionist, those were the tenets that drives his convictions and principles.

The chieftain, who had at some points openly supported the government in the state, said he withdrew support for the government when he realised a change in its principle and convictions.

