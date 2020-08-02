Coronavirus pandemic would be ‘lengthy’, WHO warns:

The World Health Organization warned the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be “lengthy”, as it met to evaluate the situation, six months after sounding the international alarm.

Russia is preparing to start a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in October.

Coronavirus deaths in Florida surged past 7,000 as the countrywide total is now more than 153,000.

More than 17.6 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Almost 10.3 million patients have recovered and at least 680,900 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

