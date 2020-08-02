Church donates N1.5m food items to IDPs in Southern Kaduna

By Amen Gajira

Zonkwa (Kaduna), Aug. 2, 2020 Dr Emmanuel Kure, Vision Pioneer and founder of Throne Room Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Sunday donated food items worth N1.5million to displaced victims of the recent attacks in the southern part of the state.

Kure made donation at the Internally Displaced People’s Camp in Zonkwa, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Represented by Mr John Apata, the International Administrator of the ministry, Kure said the gesture was intended as a palliative measure to cushion the effects of the hardship the victims were facing.

“We have been preaching the message of peace among our people, but then we know there are people who are affected by this crisis who have no shelter, no food.

“Our father in the Lord was touched when he heard the news of what happened. His heart is with you and he wished to have come but other engagements have taken him out.

“So, he has directed that we bring these food items to people displaced by crisis in Southern Kaduna as a palliative to cushion the effect of what they are going through in times like these.

“We want to thank the people managing this camp for the good job of providing shelter to these displaced persons at a time like this,” he added

Apata noted that the ministry would continue to seek divine intervention for a lasting solution to the security challenges bedeviling the region.

In his remarks, Mr Tonak Yakubu, the Vice Chairman of Zango Kataf Local Government, appreciated the ministry’s kind gesture, adding that it had not been easy taking care of the IDPs.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate this kind gesture. Actually, it has not been easy for us as a local government concerning these attacks that have been ongoing.

“Seeing you come with a lot of food items to help with the feeding of the people in this place gladdens our hearts. We want to say a big thank you.

“We want to also thank you for praying with us because without your prayers only God knows what the story would have been,” he said

Yakubu gave an assurance that the food items will be judiciously utilised for the purpose for which it was given.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the IDP camp, Mr Gambo Waziri, stated that the facility was set up on July 11 to cater for displaced persons from over 13 communities.

Waziri noted that different individuals and organisations have reached out to the IDPs, a situation,which he said, had reinforced his belief in the unity and love existing in the region.

“We started the camp on 11th of July with about 900 persons. The following day the number increased to 1,154 and it jumped to 2,416 on July 20.

“We are God fearing men who took it upon ourselves to organise a place for these people when we saw them crying with no food or shelter.

“Since then, help has been coming the way of these people from different angles and this truly changed my perception about Southern Kaduna.

“Indeed, I have seen unity and love for one another in Southern Kaduna since this incident happened and this is heart warming,” he added

Newsmen reports that food items donated included bags of rice, beans, maize, millet and cassava flakes among others.

