BUA Cement, FBNH, UBA lead gainers chart as NSE-ASI gains 0.18%

Transactions on the Nigeria equity market today (Wednesday) closed on a positive note, gaining 0.18%, to extend the seesaw movement of alternating losses and gains to five consecutive days, following value appreciation on some bellwether stocks like BUA CEMENT, FBNH, UBA and 15 others.

Consequently, the market breadth closed on a positive note, recording 18 gainers as against 14 losers.

In summary, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased by 133.45 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.54% to close at 24,650.16 points. Similarly, the overall Market Capitalization size shed N69.61 billion, representing a contraction of 0.54% to close at N12.86 trillion

SEPLAT emerged as the top gainers while NPFMCRFBK emerged as the top loser.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are; SEPLAT (+10.00%), HONYFLOUR (+4.17%), BUACEMENT (+1.03%), FBNH (+1.01%), UBA (+0.81%), FIDELITYBK (+0.59%) and FLOURMILL (+0.29%).

MARKET STATISTICS

CAP N12,881,709,459,280.55 One Day (ASI CHG) +0.18% Index 24,693.73 One Week (ASI CHG) +2.15% Volume 101,586,874.00 One Month (ASI CHG) -0.66% Value N973,636,783.16 Six Months (ASI CHG) -15.17% Deals 3,685 52 Weeks (ASI CHG) -11.65% Gainers 18 Losers 14 Unchanged 61 Total 92 YTD -8.00%

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

The Naira at the official window on Wednesday closed at 381.00/$1, unchanged against the previous day’s position.

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N388.61, traded high at N392.50, and eventually closed at N389.25, representing a 0.06% appreciation against the previous day’s closing position. A total of $18.83 million was transacted through the I&E window today.

MONEY MARKET

Overnight(O/N) rate closed at 2.10%, representing a 0.10% appreciation against the previous day’s closing position, while Open Buy-Back (OBB) rate closed at 1.40%, representing a 0.07% appreciation against the previous day’s position.

FIXED INCOME Securities Close P. Close Change Bond 302.40 297.37 +5.03 bps T.Bills 168.42 175.29 -6.87 bps Note: BPS=> Basis Points

NASD OTC MARKET

The NASD OTC market today (Wednesday) closed on a negative note as the Unlisted Securities Index (USI) closed at 700.82, representing a 0.68% depreciation against the previous day’s closing position. Similarly, Market Capitalization shed N3.50 billion to close at N514.80 billion, representing a 0.68% depreciation against the previous day’s closing position. However, the aggregate volume decreased by 3.24% while the aggregate value increased by 16.52%, as investors traded a total of 405,530 shares, worth N19.91 million in 19 deal.

Sector Performance

Sector % Change NSE30 0.19 BANKING -0.21 CONSUMER GOODS 0.01 INDUSTRIAL 0.27 INSURANCE 1.40 LOTUS ISLAMIC 0.10 OIL/GAS 4.58

Top 7 Gainers

Company Pclose Open Close Change % Change SEPLAT 282.00 282.00 310.20 28.20 10.00 CORNERST 0.50 0.50 0.55 0.05 10.00 PRESTIGE 0.46 0.46 0.50 0.04 8.70 PZ 3.90 3.90 4.10 0.20 5.13 MBENEFIT 0.22 0.22 0.23 0.01 4.55 HONYFLOUR 0.96 0.96 1.00 0.04 4.17 UACN 6.80 6.80 7.00 0.20 2.94

Top 7 Losers

Company Pclose Open Close Change % Change NPFMCRFBK 1.31 1.31 1.18 -0.13 -9.92 ARBICO 1.54 1.54 1.39 -0.15 -9.74 STUDPRESS 1.99 1.99 1.80 -0.19 -9.55 NAHCO 2.10 2.10 2.00 -0.10 -4.76 JAPAULOIL 0.23 0.23 0.22 -0.01 -4.35 GUINNESS 13.50 13.50 13.00 -0.50 -3.70 TRANSCORP 0.64 0.64 0.62 -0.02 -3.13

