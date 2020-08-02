Association presents insurance benefit to late Table Tennis Umpire Raji’s family

By Kemi Akintokun

Lagos, Aug. 2, 2020 The Umpire and Referees Association of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has presented a cheque of N250,000 to the family of the late Umpire Saidi Raji, who died in February.

The Chairman of the association, Olufemi George, who presented the cheque to the deceased’s family, said the late Umpire was a passionate and committed member of the association when he was alive.

“Saidi Raji was one of us before he passed on to glory; he played his part when he was alive. He was a committed and intelligent umpire.

“While he was alive, we took a bold decision as an association to put up a group life insurance cover with ARM Insurance.

“He was one of the front runner, who came to me to appreciate the policy, promising that he would encourage others to partake, not knowing that he would be the first beneficiary.

“Today, his family are here to receive the benefit,” he said.

According to George, the insurance benefit is the first of its kind in the association.

“I urge NTTF to ensure that ping pong players and coaches players get insured,” he said.

Responding, wife of the deceased, Ganiyat Erinmilokun, while receiving the cheque alongside her son, Abdulwaris Raji , thanked the association for the kind gesture of presenting an insurance benefit to her.

The late Raji, who died of cancer on Feb. 7, joined the association in 2008.

Late Saidi marriage to his wife, a former national table tennis player, was blessed with three sons.

