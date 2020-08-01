Troops neutralise 80 bandits, arrest 33 in northwest

By Zubairu Idris

Faskari (Katsina State) Aug. 1, 2020 The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops under the Operation SAHEL SANITY had neutralised 80 bandits and arrested 33 suspected bandits in the ongoing clearance operation against banditry in northwest region.

Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, made the disclosure during a news conference at the Special Army Super Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina State.

Onyeuko said: “The aim of the operation is to support Operation Hadarin Daji in streaming the tides of the activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, incessant killings and other crimes in the northwest.”

He disclosed that the troops also arrested 14 bandits’ informants and their collaborators in the operations in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara States in the past one month.

Onyeuko added that the troops also rescued 17 kidnapped victims and destroyed the notorious Dangote Triangle bandits’ camp, their logistics base and several other camps.

He revealed further that the troops recovered 943 cows, 633 sheep/rams during the operations.

Other weapons recovered included seven AK-47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and 16 dane guns.

“The gallant troops will continue to dominate volatile areas with confidence, building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other elements freedom of action.

“The achievement is further evident by active resumption of farming, social and economic activities by the local communities with reduced fear of threats in their localities,” he said.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, commended the troops for their gallantry, successes and professionalism exhibited in the operations.

Buratai urged them not to relent in their efforts to end banditry and other security threats in the country.

While extending Sallah goodwill message to the people in the northwest region, Buratai reiterated commitment to the restoration of peace to the restive region

