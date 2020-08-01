Shehu of Borno state seeks reintroduction of tree planting campaign

By Yakubu Uba

Maiduguri, Aug. 1, 2020 The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Elkanemi, on Saturday, called for the reintroduction of tree planting campaign by the state government to contain desertification and other environmental challenges facing the state.

Elkanemi made the call when he paid the traditional sallah homage to Gov. Babagana Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri.

The royal father, who noted that the rate at which trees were being cut for firewood in the state had increased tremendously, called for measures to contain the ugly development.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, he enjoined the people of the state to continue to adhere strictly to all the preventive measures so as to check the spread of the virus in the state.

While reiterating the commitment of the traditional institution to the success of government’s programmes and policies, Elkanemi stressed the need for sustained prayers for an end to insurgency and other security challenges in the state and the country at large.

He condemned the recent attack on the convoy of the governor in Baga town by suspected Boko Haram members, describing it as disturbing and unfortunate.

“Your Excellency, we are not happy with what happened in Baga the other time. It is very unfortunate and a great pity.

“If the convoy of a whole chief security officer of the state could be attacked, then nobody is safe.

”The matter is getting worse. I urge everyone to rise up in prayers for Allah’s intervention,” the traditional ruler said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...