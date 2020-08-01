Security challenges: Brigade commander tasks soldiers on commitment to duty

By Deborah Coker

Benin, July 31, 2020 The Commander, 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin, Brig.-Gen. Usman Bello, has charged officers and men of the brigade to show more commitment to their duties to enable Nigeria to overcome challenges.

Bello told journalists shortly after the Juma’at Service to mark the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir, on Friday in Benin, that Nigeria could only surmount security challenges with commitment to duties by security personnel.

Newsmen reports that the service was attended by army officers and men, their families and some civilians.

The service held at the Brigade’s Central Mosque, Benin.

He said that the Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, had called for more prayers to God to enable the country to tackle security challenges especially in the North East.

Bello said that the authorities of the Nigerian Army were committed to the welfare of soldiers and their families.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of 4 Brigade, Maj. Kabiru Yakubu, called on Muslims to have the spirit of perseverance and tolerance in order to enjoy Allah’s blessings.

Yakubu urged the congregation to use the Eidel-Kabir period for sober reflection to renew their dedication to the service of Allah.

“Islam was a peaceful religion.

“Those who truly believe in the tenets of Islam will not indulge in violence or anything inimical to the laws of the land,” he said.

He admonished them to love one another and do the will of Allah in order to enjoy His benevolence.

