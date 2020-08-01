Repentant ex-Boko Haram Fighter: I cannot remember how people I killed as a sect member

A repentant Boko Haram fighter, Abdulwahab Usman, has said that he can’t remember the number of people he had killed while in still with the terror group.

Usman is one of the 602 ex-Boko Haram members, who completed a de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme in July, according to a report by Saturday PUNCH.

Thanking the Nigerian Government for giving them a new life, Usman said, “None of us was killed during the de-radicalisation process. I really enjoyed my stay in the camp because many of us were not expecting such hospitality from the Nigerian Government. We were well taken care of.

Repentant Boko Haram Fighters

“They taught us different trades. In the camp, we were exposed to skill acquisition such as welding, barbing and carpentry etc. But I chose to learn barbing. When I return to my hometown, I wish to continue with barbing. I will not go back to Boko Haram.

“We were given the Quran because of our assurance that we would become good citizens. I will not return to that group (Boko Haram) no matter the suffering since the government has chosen to be responsive.

“I was forced into the group for about five years. I can’t remember the number of people I killed as a Boko Haram member because they are many. Boko Haram people came to our village looking for those who are of school age and that was how my friends and I were forced into the group. Eventually, we escaped from Boko Haram hideout, so soldiers took us to Giwa barracks in Borno.”

