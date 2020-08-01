Northern Nigeria becoming a war zone as Bandits Attack Nasarawa Community, Kill Traditional Ruler

Northern Nigeria is fast becoming a war zone as local notorious Islamic gunmen on Friday murdered the village head of Odu, Amos Ewa Obere, in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Eyewitness tell Naija247news that the bandits stormed the village in large numbers on motorcycles, armed with weapons and operated for hours.

Some residents of the village were also said to have been injured during the attack.

It was also learnt that the bandits rustled animals.

A source lamented that security operatives were yet to arrive at the village as at 7:30am on Saturday.

Bandits attacks and kidnappings have been on the rise in Northern Nigeria in recent times, leaving many deaths and displacement behind.

