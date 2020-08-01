Gov Fayemi recovers from COVID-19 after 11 days in isolation

by Ariwodola Idowu

Ado Ekiti, Aug 01, 2020, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has recovered from COVID-19, after 11 days in isolation.

Fayemi , in the early hours of Saturday confirmed this new development on his verified Twitter handle.

The governor thanked God and his numerous well wishers across the globe for his recovery for their prayers and support.

NAN reports that he announced that he had been infected with the virus 11 days ago and consequently proceeded on self isolation.,

Shortly after then, State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Muyiwa Olumilua, announced in a statement, that wife of the Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, his family and members of the state cabinet had undergone the COVID-19 tests to determine their status.

State Health Commissioner, Dr Mijisola Yaya-Kolade followed suit few days later to confirm that the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr Wale Fapohunda and some unnamed members if the state cabinet had also tested positive.

NAN reports that Fayemi, while breaking the latest news on his Twitter handle, on Saturday, had tweeted thus: “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID 19 repeat test came back negative.

“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity.

“We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic”

