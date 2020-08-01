Expert canvasses 10-year tax break for renewable energy dealers

By Simon Akoje

Lagos, July 31, 2020 An energy expert, Mr Yemi Kolawole, has urged the Federal Government to grant a 10- year tax break to dealers of alternative energy in order to grow the sector.

Kolawole, who is the CEO of Topian Energy Services, told the Newsmen on Friday in Lagos that issuing tax holiday to renewable energy dealers would grow the sector and make its services more affordable.

“Many average citizens still view having solar energy as a luxury and this is not supposed to be.

“ They cannot envisage the need for owning one in spite of its energy prospects, due to its cost,” he said.

Kolawole noted that the need for the Federal Government to give tax rebate to the sector could not be over-emphasised, as it was a clean form of energy.

According to him, renewable energy is one of the best forms of energy, given its environmental-friendliness.

“This category of energy output does not cause any kind of climate emission to the earth.

“Many advanced countries of the West are gradually moving from the conventional energy to renewable one because it is the energy of the future,’’ he said.

The expert urged the Federal Government to encourage the growth of the energy sector by enacting laws that would compel the houses built in future to have outlets for renewable energy.

