Eid-el-Kabir: Ooni urges Muslims to pray for revitalization of Nigerian economy

By Dorcas Elusogbon

Ile-Ife (Osun), July 31, 2020 (NAN) The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has called on Muslim faithful to utilised this Eid-el-Kabir period to pray for the revitilization of Nigerian economy and elimination of COVID-19.

Ooni made the call when the Chief Imam of Ife Kingdom, Sheik AbdulHammed AbdulSemiu and his Entourage visited Ooni’s Palace, on Friday in Ile-Ife.

He commended the efforts of the local, state and Federal Governments for being proactive and seriously working against spread of the Coronavirus.

“If not that our governments are using all in their capacity to fight against Coronavirus pandemic, almost all would have died.

“But we need to appreciate our leaders for their prompt action and precaution against the COVID-19 through fumigations, lockdown, closure of schools and worship centres among others,” he said.

Oba Ogunwusi, therefore, urged all and sundry to cooperate with the government in obeying the directives given such as: wearing of face mask, washing of hand with soap and water, use of sanitiser, social distance among others.

Also speaking earlier, Chief Imam of Ife Kingdom, Sheik AbdulHammed AbdulSemiu, said that with the ravaging impact of COVID-19 pandemic that prevented congregational prayer to celebrate 2020 Eid-el-Kabir is a faith of time.

“The pandemic is sending us a lot of message because it is he that is alive that can celebrate.

“In my nearly seven decades on planet earth, I have never witnessed a situation like this.

“Some elders we have on ground told me they’ve not also witnessed this kind of event that will not allowed Jumat prayers for two months, Eid-el-Fitri and Eid-El-Kabir.

“But we have to obey what our leaders says and also obey the safety protocols enunciated by them.

“All the precautionary measures is for our own good, so that we will not be victim of this pandemic,” he stated.

Also, Hon. Rotimi Makinde, who represented Ife Federal Constituency at the 7th House of Representatives between 2011-2015, said that the pandemic has come to stay with us and we should learn how to live with it.

Makinde said that the pandemic has taught us that life is temporary, and to live as if we will not see tomorrow, not to wait till tomorrow before we touch people’s lives.

According to him, the only saving grace we had as a country was that it does not start here with us, if not; a lot of casualties would have been recorded.

Also, Oba Bello Akanbi, the Olu-Oye of Molodo-Ife, Gbadewole 1, assured that COVID-19 is real, and urged Nigerians to obey the rules and regulations guiding the Coronavirus.

“Obedience is better than sacrifice, all Nigerians should continue with compliance of Coronavirus rules and regulations given

