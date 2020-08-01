Eid-el Kabir: Gov Zulum donates 4 cows to corps members in Borno

By Hamza Suleiman

Maiduguri, Aug. 1, 2020 Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has donated four cows to corps members serving in the state to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Handing over the cows to representatives of the corps members on Saturday in Maiduguri, Zulum said that the gesture was to ensure that those who did not travel home for sallah also had something to celebrate with.

Zulum, who was represented by the Desk Officer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, Mr Christopher Godwin-Akaba, lauded the contributions of corps members to the development of the state.

While assuring the corps members of his administration’s support at all times, the governor said that it would remain commitment to their welfare, particularly prompt payment of their state allowances.

He urged them to continue to pray for unity and lasting peace in the state and in Nigeria at large, stressing that his administration would continue provide an enabling environment for them to offer their best during the service year.

Responding on behalf of corps members, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Nura Umar, commended the governor for his sustained support to scheme in the state.

Umar assured Zulum of the scheme’s continued readiness to key in to his administration’s programmes and policies aimed at transforming the state.

Also speaking, a Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Muhammad Ali, said that the donation would go a long way in putting smiles on the faces of the corps members, as they would also be part of the celebration.

