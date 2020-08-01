Eid-el-Kabir: Ex-Lagos Speaker felicitates with Muslims

By Taiye Olayemi

Lagos, July 31, 2020 Rt. Hon. Jokotola Pelumi, former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and an aspirant for the forthcoming Lagos East senatorial election, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Pelumi, in a statement on Friday, urged Muslims to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to diligently hold firmly to the lessons of sacrifice, perseverance, love, tolerance and loyalty to friends.

He also advised individuals to make conscious efforts in observing the COVID-19 protocols spelt out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO) to guide against contacting the disease.

” This annual celebration is here again to remind us of the sacrifice of Prophet Ibraheem and his total obedience to Allah to sacrifice his son.

” Therefore as we join other Muslim faithful in observing this great celebration, let us diligently hold firm to the lessons of sacrifice, perseverance, love, tolerance, steadfastness, and loyalty to our friends , family, neighbours, colleagues and government at large.

” Let us remember that it is through Allah’s mercy that we are alive today,” he said.

Pelumi said that the hallmark of this solemn festival as exemplified by the prophet of God ( Peace be upon Him) was total love for Allah.

” It is for us to adhere to all the rules and regulations of flattening the curve of this deadly pandemic by using our face masks, observing social distancing, stay at home if we do not have anything serious to do outside our homes.

” I wish all Muslim faithful a corona virus free Eid- Adha celebrations, may Allah accept our sacrifices and prayers as an act of ibadah,” he said.

