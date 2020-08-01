Ebonyi state governor, daughter, 3 aides test negative to COVID-19

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Abakaliki, Aug. 1, 2020 Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, his daughter and three of his aides have tested negative to COVID-19.

Newsmen reports that Umahi on July 4, announced that he had tested positive to COVID-19 but will still be working from isolation.

Mr Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, noting that Umahi was full of praises to God for his healing.

“The governor confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed. He also thanked Ebonyi people and Nigerians for their prayers and solidarity,” Orji said.

