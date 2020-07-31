Nigerian government Approves Seventh Evacuation Flight for Stranded Citizens in US

The federal government has approved the seventh evacuation flight for stranded Nigerians in the United States.

This is coming as 256 Nigerians have been evacuated from Morocco and Niger Republic between Wednesday and yesterday.

The Consulate General of Nigeria in the US in a statement dated July 29, but made available to journalists yesterday, said the flight was scheduled to depart George Bush International Airport, Houston, Texas on August 15 and would arrive in Abuja on August 16.

It added that the flight would thereafter arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on the same day.

The Consulate said all prospective evacuees duly registered with any of the three Nigerian Missions in the USA could purchase their one-way ticket from Ethiopian Airlines.

It noted that the fare is $1,500 for economy class and $3,000 for business class for adult/child fare, including all taxes, with the usual percentage reduction for infants under two years.

The consulate added that the prospective evacuees who purchased tickets, should forward a copy of their evacuation ticket, together with the name, phone number and contact address of the Next-of-Kin to the consulate.

It noted that the sale of tickets would be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

The consulate added that in accordance with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 protocols, all prospective evacuees must present the original copy of a COVID-19 negative test result, not older than 14 days on the day of departure and preferably not less than five days on the day of departure.

said the evacuees would also undergo a temperature check five hours before departure, adding that any intending evacuee without the stipulated test result or a body temperature above 38 degrees centigrade or any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, would not be allowed to check-in.

The consulate stated that while onboard, prospective evacuees must wear face masks, use hand sanitisers throughout the journey and strictly adhere to all instructions of Port Health Services (PHS) officials and observe other entry screening protocols on arrival in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, 256 Nigerians have been evacuated from Morocco and Niger Republic between Wednesday and Thursday.

The flight from Morocco departed at about 9 am with 98 Nigerians on board of the Royal Air Maroc and arrived in Nigeria yesterday.

Morocco returnees are mainly professionals and students from various institutions.

The158 evacuated from Niger Republic had arrived in the country on Wednesday night.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...