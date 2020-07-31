Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, others call for violence-free campaigns, elections

By Deborah Coker

Benin, July 30, 2020 The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governors’ Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo have called on politicians to embrace peace in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial polls.

They made the call on Thursday in Benin after the party’s stakeholders meeting.

They urged leaders of various political parties contesting the governorship election to appeal to their supporters to be law-abiding, peaceful and ensure violence-free electioneering.

Tambuwal noted: “I am appealing to both sides and to leaders of the various political parties participating in the governorship election to continue to encourage their supporters to refrain from unleashing mayhem and violence on the electorate.

“This appeal has become necessary following a small crowd of a political party that came to the Benin Monarch’s palace to boo leaders and supporters of the PDP during the flag-off of our campaign.

“That is a sign that the political party is planning violence.

“I appeal to leaders of the various political parties, with the interest of Edo State at heart, to speak with their followers and make sure the election is free and fair.”

Tambuwal also warned against plans to use security agencies to rig the forthcoming election.

According to him, we have seen cases where might is used in isolated elections in Nigeria through the deployment of security personnel to such a state to intimidate voters.

”This must not be done in Edo”.

Tambuwal further called on PDP members in the state to put aside their differences and come together to win the Sept. 19, governorship election.

He said that the party had transformed political process that revolves around the people, adding that no single individual owned the PDP.

“Don’t allow intimidation of any kind but rather come out en masse to vote, ensure you protect your votes and by God’s grace PDP will win the election,” he said.

Similarly, Obaseki said his administration was not weak in responding to political violence but as governor, he would use state powers with discretion and moderation.

“I am not weak as a governor but I believe in respecting human rights,” he said.

On the attacks on PDP supporters in front of Oba of Benin palace, Obaseki said his administration was doing all within the law to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and made to face the law.

“I believe my powers should be used responsibly, particularly in the face of provocation, and especially what the other party did in the palace by attacking our supporters in an attempt to provoke me,” he said.

Obaseki said that Edo was a PDP state and expressed confidence that the party would win the forthcoming election.

According to him, if we have an election today in the state, PDP will win by 75 per cent. PDP has always won every national election in Edo.

Also, re-echoing the charge for peace, Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman, Edo PDP Campaign Council and Deputy Chairman, PDP South-south, insisted that the election must be free and fair.

Orbih said the campaign team would commence a tour of the 18 local government areas to meet with Edo electorate and get their blessings for the governor’s re-election bid.

“The visit is not purely for campaign but also to commission completed projects and inspection of on-going projects across the state.

“We will let Edo people know and see the progress of the governor in his first term and give a projection for his re-election,” he said.

The PDP State Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, said the party had 20,000 membership cards but upon the defection of Gov. Obaseki to the party, the demand rose to over 100,000 cards, noting that more requests were currently being processed.

