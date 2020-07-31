COVID-19 protocols: Kano officials to monitor praying grounds

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Kano, July 31, 2020 The Kano State Government says it will send its officials to the Eid praying grounds in the state to ensure total compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje made the disclosure at the bi-weekly news conference of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 in Kano.

Ganduje said that the state government had observed with dismay how some residents were flouting the protocols, especially the use of facemasks in public.

“While some states are allowing only few places for the conduct of Eid prayers, we have allowed prayers to be conducted as usual.

“But this should not be taken for granted as we are dispatching officials to all the Eid praying grounds across the state to ensure total compliance.

“Due to the report given by the leadership of the COVID-19 Technical Response Committee which has shown a slight increase in positivity, we need to increase our efforts in the fight against the virus.

“For this, our mobile court will continue with their work so that offenders will be punished,” he said.

He added that the state government would continue with the third phase of palliative distribution to 50,000 deserving households.

Ganduje called on religious leaders to intensify prayers for an end to the pandemic and insecurity in the country.

He disclosed that the state government had organised prayers to promote peace, security and stability in the state and the country.

The governor urged Islamic clerics to preach peace in their sermons during the Eid-el-Kabir and Juma’at while also admonishing residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Also speaking, the Techinal Coordinator of Kano State COVID-19 Technical Response Committee, Dr Tijjani Hussain, said there was a slight increase in positivity in the last five days.

Hussain disclosed that 82 percent of the burden of the virus rested with eight local governments.

He said the local governments were Nassarawa, Tarauni, Kano Municipal, Kumbotso, Gwale, Dala, Wudil and Ungogo.

Hussain called on the media to continue to enlighten the people of the state on the use of face masks and observance of safety protocols.

