CAN urges new NCPC Secretary to exhibit qualities of great leader

Abuja, July 30, 2020 The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, on Thursday urged the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, to exhibit the qualities of great leaders.

Ayokunle gave the charge during a Thanksgiving Service in honour of the newly-appointed Executive Secretary in Abuja.

According to him, the wise and task-oriented people do not rush to take up leadership positions because they know that leadership is a great burden.

He explained that many people just looked at the paraphernalia of office and rushed to take it up noting that most of the time such people failed.

”If you see somebody doing all he can to occupy a position, know that he or she is either looking for self glory or what he or she would benefit from it, not what he or she would offer.

”It is God that usually chooses task-oriented leaders, using men and women. We know that without your own effort God put you in this position because you did not lobby for it.

”We would, therefore, urge you to do your best without disappointing God nor those who put you in this position. May the Lord help you,” he said.

The Cleric mentioned some of the qualities of great leaders that Pam must possess to succeed as being controlled by the Holy Spirit, faithfulness, being Strategic, Prayerful, putting God first in everything and being courageous to take the right steps,

”Putting God first in everything, being Courageous to take the right steps, being creative like the sons of Issachar, being a servant leader by making humility your watchword,” he added.

The NCPC Boss, Rev. Yakubu Pam, assured Nigerians that he would serve the country with great sense of responsibility as long as God lives and watches over him and this great nation.

Pam mentioned five main agenda which would guide him in his assignment “to ensure that we abide by the Act that established the NCPC.”

”I have carefully studied the Act that established the NCPC.

“One striking provision is that the Executive Secretary is given recognition as the Chief Accounting Officer of the Commission while every other staff of the agency are support staff of the Executive Secretary.

”By this provision, it simply means that I will be accountable to every deed and misdeeds of the agency and I would not want to be associated with corruption or anything that will dent my image or the image of our dear CAN as I stand as an ambassador.

”I will do my best to fight corruption and redeem our image globally as well as the image of the agency.

“I have also promised my staff that by the grace of God, I shall build a credible

institution in NCPC that will make it the envy of other government agencies.”

He said that it would in turn make other agencies seek the services of its staff members owing to their capacity and integrity.

”Secondly, I would like to rebuild our image internationally due to our core responsibility of embarking on pilgrimages.

“Our image in international communities is not so good especially with the records we have of people absconding when sent on holy pilgrimage.

”In view of this, we have started working strategically with relevant stakeholders who will ensure thorough screening for intending pilgrims for an increased global acceptability and respect.

”We shall continue to advice our pilgrims to remain resolute as Pilgrims and not Tourists while on pilgrimage.

”Thirdly, I would embark on a re-orientation of the mindset of Ministers of God and other Pilgrims to drive a behavioural change first in themselves, and ultimately give back the lessons learnt to the society.

”Fourthly, I would like to go on relationship drive among my staff, relevant stakeholders, Muslims and Christians across Nigeria and ensure mutual respect and unity amongst all and sundry.

”This national thanksgiving service is already an indicator of unity of purpose amongst all families of CAN irrespective of denominations, tribes and status.

”Fifth, I would work assiduously to gain people’s trust to enable me to carry out reconciliation amongst people for peaceful co-existence,” he said.

Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State, who was represented by Sen. Gorge Akume, said that Nigeria needed peace to succeed.

Akume also said that “the country cannot toil with unity and peace because if our territorial integrity is undermined, Somalia will be a child’s play.

”Virtually everybody supported you for this office, it is an opportunity for you to do more to bring peace to our country, we need peace to succeed.

”I know the President is doing quite a lot but the challenges are still there.

“There are people with sinister motives who wouldn’t want peace but through prayers we will overcome so that Nigeria will not go asunder.

”We don’t have to toil with our unity. You are in a very good position working closely with CAN and people of other faith so that together we can reestablish peace,” he said.

