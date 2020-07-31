Bill Gates: US big pharmaceutical companies should be able to ‘manufacture a lot of vaccines’ next year

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview that the development of medicine for the coronavirus is “moving at record speed,” and predicted that better treatments will be available this year and “a lot of vaccines” will be made next year.

“During 2021 we should be able to manufacture a lot of vaccines,” says Gates, who along with his wife Melinda has donated more than $350 million to the fight against the pandemic through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — some of which has supported research of therapeutics and vaccines.

“That vaccine — a key goal is to stop the transmission to get the immunity levels up so that you get almost no infection going on whatsoever,” Gates says.

Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft who led early advances in personal computing, described the rapid medical progress as a source of optimism amid “a huge tragedy.”

“The only positive thing out of this is that the pace of innovation — the way our foundation is working with the private sector to create therapeutics and vaccines — that’s moving at record speed,” he says.

“That’s what gives us hope that we can get the death rate down with better therapeutics, even by the end of the year,” he adds. “Many new therapeutics will be out.”

Until 2000, Gates led personal computing giant Microsoft. That year, he and his wife co-founded their foundation, which and boasts an endowment of $46.8 billion.

figcaption>Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a press conference announcing the programme for partnership for the “Our Global Goals” project in Tokyo on November 9, 2018. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)

A vaccine will likely require two doses, Gates says, estimating that immunization of 80% of the world’s population necessary to attain herd immunity will require 10 billion doses.

“The only solution to this constrained supply is to have massive manufacturing capability,” Gates says. “So what we’re looking at is no matter who invents the vaccine…where are there other factories around the world that could be brought up to speed.”

