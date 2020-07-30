Nigerian Ports Authority expects 18 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, July 30, 2020 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says it is expecting 18 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from July 30 to Aug. 8, at the Lagos port.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained containers, general cargo, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, base oil, frozen fish, petrol, bulk wheat, crude soya and soya bean.

NPA reports that another 16 ships had arrived the port, waiting to berth with container, bulk wheat, corn and frozen fish.

Also, the organisation said that 16 other ships are at the port discharging container, bulk wheat, general cargo, bulk clinker, automobile gasoline, bulk pet Coke, petrol, inballast, bulk fertiliser and frozen fish.

