NAPTIP, IOM, FIDA hold walk against human trafficking

By Bukola Adetoye

Lagos, July 30, 2020 The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP), and partner organisations on Thursday in Lagos embarked on “Anti-Human Trafficking” awareness walk to expose residents to ills of human trafficking.

NAPTIP partnered the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and Lagos Anti- Trafficking Legal Hub among others to embark on the awareness walk.

Newsmen, reports that the “Anti -Human Trafficking” awareness walk was held to commemorate the world day against “Trafficking in Persons” which is held on July 30, every year.

The event was held in order to ensure that Lagos residents understood the ills of human trafficking and seek ways to end the human enslavement practice.

The theme of Year 2020 World Day against Trafficking in Persons is “Human Trafficking Destroys Life, Take a Stand”.

The NAPTIP Lagos Zonal Commander, Mr Daniel Atokolo, during the walk reiterated that human trafficking is evil.

According to him, the act has destroyed many lives that would have been useful to many generations.

He said that many Nigerians that were victims of human trafficking had been systematically turned into international sex slaves.

The Lagos zonal Commander noted that human trafficking and modern day slavery had become a massive worldwide problem with very few countries immune to it.

“Thousands of men, women and children end up in the hands of traffickers every year, often through being tricked and misled to believe that they are being taken to work that will make their family better off.

“There are many ways that people get caught up in trafficking, but the result is the same: they lose their rights and identity and are used and abused.

“Many human traffickers now disguise as recruitment agencies.

“Pathetically, some of the traffickers are even getting into the sales of human parts.

“Everyone must take note,” he decried.

He urged all Lagos residents to take heed to NAPTIP sermons against the traffickers and report their activities.

Mrs Philomena Nneji, the chairperson, Lagos State branch of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), urged the government to destroy the grip of human traffickers on Nigerians, especially of women.

She said that it could be done with programmes to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich.

Mrs Iyabode Oguniran, an associate Professor at Faculty of Law, University of Lagos and cofounder of Lagos Anti- Trafficking Legal Hub, said human trafficking was a threat to humanity.

“Human Trafficking should not be condoned in any form,” she said.

