How high costs of hepatitis treatments pushed Nigerians into poverty’

By our Taraba correspondent

The catastrophic cost of hepatitis treatments across the nooks and crannies of the country, have been identified as the major factor that have pushed majority of Nigerians into poverty

To however address this, the need for the Nigeria government to as a matter of urgency redeemed it 2016 pledged towards eliminating the disease, according to the leadership of the Centre for Information and Development (CFID), have become necessary.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre, Danjuma K. Adda, who made this known in Jalingo the capital of Taraba state while briefing newsmen on the current situation of the disease in the country, said Nigeria is among the countries that signed “up to the pledge that they are going to eliminate hepatitis by 2030”

Sad that barely ten years to the deadline, no “genuine “measures have been put in place by government to demonstrate it readiness to eliminate the disease from the country, his aimed of interacting with the media, as stated by him “is to remind government of it commitments towards eliminating hepatitis because in 2016 all governments around the world signed up towards elimination of hepatitis based on the Sustainability Development Goals ( SDGs)three .

Wondering why government have continued to treat the disease with kid gloves, the disease, as made known by him “is also a silent killer that kills even more than HIV/AIDS and has more global burdens than even HIV/AIDS ”

Citing Nigeria where hepatitis “management and treatments are left in the hands of persons living with the disease” the group felt sad that “there is no government insurance or programme that provides treatment or diagnostic. ”

Disturbed that those living with the disease have continue to “take money out of their salaries or business to be able to access treatment, the group , as made known by him, want the government to as a matter of urgency rise up to it responsibilities by making available to the people the much needed access to hepatitis treatments.

According to him “we are telling the government, remember your pledge in 2016” stating that “you signed the documents that you are going to eliminate hepatitis. So it is the duty and responsibility of the government to do that to it citizens because we are living in a country where people end less than two dollars a day. ”

Disturbed that the prevalence rate in the disease has continued to be on the increase, the group, in his word is “reminding government of their obligations towards the citizens because the citizens health is a fundamental right of the people” adding that “It is not a privilege.”

Believing that lack of political will among those assigned with the responsibilities of paddling the affairs of this country is also a major factor threatening hepatitis treatments , government, as suggested by the group, should handle hepatitis cases like the way Covid-19 HIV/AIDS and other pandemics cases are being handled .

