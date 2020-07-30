Gov. Okowa inaugurates farmers’ market, motor park in Asaba

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, July 29, 2020 Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday inaugurated a ‘SMART Delta Farmers Market’, Abraka in Asaba.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Power and Energy, Mr Basil Ganagana, said that the market would serve as a central point for the selling of farm produce in Asaba, the state capital.

He said the market was a brain child of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency to transform the environment for business activities to thrive.

He said the market is a beauty to the Abraka area of Asaba.

Okowa also inaugurated the Abraka Garden and the new motor park, saying that the projects were clear indications that a transformed environment through urban renewal was on course.

He lauded the Director General of the Agency, Mrs Onyemaechi Mrakpor for turning dump sites into recreational and business centres.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said that the food stands, the garden and the park would provide employment opportunities and expand the frontiers of business activities in Asaba.

He said that the giant strides of Mrakpor and her team in the Agency had positively given a new look to the metropolitan city of Asaba and its environs.

Earlier, Mrakpor, said that the new market was part of efforts to establish a spot where people could go and buy foodstuffs such as rice, beans, yams and fruits on the road rather than the conventional market.

According to her, the facility has a borehole and water system toilet with a wash hand basin.

Mrakpor pledged, on behalf of his team, to redouble efforts in the state government’s urban renewal drive.

