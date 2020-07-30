FAAN grounds Aircrafts involved in Collisions at Lagos Airport

A wing tip incident involving Middle East Airlines and Turkish Airlines aircraft occurred at the cargo area of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Wednesday

The incident, which occurred late Wednesday led to the grounding of the two aircraft at the airport.

Sources said the incident occurred when Middle East Airlines plane was coming to park on the apron while Turkish Airlines aircraft was taxiing out.

Details were still sketchy but passengers on Turkish Airlines flight were made to disembark.

However, it was learnt that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had been notified and would issue a statement on the incident.

There had been numerous ground collision incidents at the Lagos Airport over the years due to limited space at the airside of the airport, as more activities and higher movement of aircraft traffic have surpassed the initial plan of the airport.

