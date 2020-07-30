Enugu state records 49 new COVID-19 cases

By Maureen Ojinaka

Enugu, July 30, 2020 The Enugu State government on Thursday announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the state to 790.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, stated this in a statement issued in Enugu.

Obi said that the confirmation of the new cases was contained in the update given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He explained that out of the new cases, 28 were confirmed on July 28, with the remaining 21 confirmed on July 29.

He gave the number of confirmed patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment as 347, adding that 425 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests, which came out negative, while 18 died.

The commissioner advised members of the public to adhere strictly to all the NCDC precautionary measures, saying “COVID-19 is real.”

He urged the residents to call 08182555550, 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010, if they noticed any COVID-19 related symptom or knew anyone who might have developed the symptoms.

“Enugu State Government has also rolled out an assessment platform for the public to self-assess themselves individually for coronavirus.

“The new application, known as, Enugu State COVID-19 Assessment Platform. It is not diagnostic, rather it is meant to determine your risk of exposure to the disease.

“For individuals who do not have access to the Internet or a smartphone, there is a telephone line and a USSD code which can be used.

“The telephone line also has options for English, Pidgin and Igbo Languages,” he said.

According to him, the internet link is https://enugu-covid19.eclathealthcare.com

Telephone: 01 440 0037 USSD code: 72319*12#

He added that responses were monitored on a dashboard at the State Ministry of Health and would be promptly followed up by the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Obi urged the public to take advantage of the assessment platform.

