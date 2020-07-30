Empowerment: NGO disburses N2.5m to 250 women in Nasarawa

By Awayi Kuje

Akwanga (Nasarawa State), July 29, 2020 The Nasarawa Centre for Women, Youth and Community Action (NACWYCA), an NGO, has disbursed N2.5 million to 250 vulnerable women to enable them start businesses of their choice and improve their standard of living.

Naija247news reports that the Executive Director of the centre, Dr Nawani Aboki, disbursed the fund on Wednesday in Akwanga Local Government area of the state.

He said that the gesture was aimed at empowering the women through engagement in businesses.

“Each vulnerable woman will receive the sum of N10,000 to start any business of her choice to enhance her living standard,” he said.

Aboki said that the centre was established to empower women, youth and communities in order to enhance their full participation in the development process.

Aboki expressed appreciation to the Institute for Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN) for supporting the organisation.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the money so that the aim of giving it to them could be achieved.

The executive director said that the organisation would continue to key-in into policies and programmes that would better the lots of the people of the state.

Also speaking, Mr Samuel Meshi, the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government council, appreciated the NGO for the gesture and called for its sustenance.

Meshi, who was represented by the council’s Secretary, Maiwada Saleh, noted that it would go a long way in bettering the living standard of the beneficiaries.

He urged other NGOs and well-meaning individuals to emulate the organisation by impacting positively on the lives of the vulnerable in the state.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke at the occasion, expressed their happiness with the gesture, praying for God’s blessing for the organisation.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries were drawn from Akwanga and Wamba Local Government areas of the state

