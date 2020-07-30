Eid-el-Kabir: Police restate commitment to peaceful celebrations in Kano

By Ramatu Garba

Kano, July 30, 2020 The Police Command in Kano State, says it has adopted proactive security measures to protect lives and property during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Spokesman of the Command, Mr Abdullahi Haruna, a DSP, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

Haruna said that the Command had beefed up security at praying grounds in synergy with sister security agencies and other civil volunteers to maintain law and order during the festive season.

“Worshippers at praying grounds are advised against carrying unnecessary objects that may trigger suspicion or apprehension.

“They are also enjoin to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, use of face mask and other preventive measures,” he said.

Haruna said that the Command would enforce compliance with the state government’s ban on festivals during the Sallah celebration.

He noted that horse riding, games and parties were banned during the festive season in the state.

“Under-aged children and unlicensed persons are not allowed to operate motor vehicles, tricycles and bicycles while going to the praying grounds.

“Any group or individual under whatever guise is warned to desist from any act or conduct that will cause breach of peace and breakdown of law and order,” he said, warning that defaulters would be prosecuted.

Haruna called on parents to monitor their wards at praying grounds to check cases of missing children, accidents and other forms of unsolicited dealings.

The spokesman added that the Command would intensify patrols under the Operation Puff-Adder to avert breach of peace by criminals in the state.

The command also provided Toll free numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575 and 08075391163.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Ahmad wishes Muslim faithful a peaceful festive period.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...