Eid-el-Kabir: Osun Speaker lauds Nigerians’ zeal in fight against COVID-19

By Olajide Idowu

Osogbo, July 30, 2020 Mr Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, has saluted the people of the state and Nigerians in general for their collective responsibility in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speaker, in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians and Muslim faithful, congratulated them on the occasion of the festival and urged them not to relent in the fight against the virus.

Owoeye, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Alabi, admonished Muslims to bear in mind the shift occasioned by the ravaging pandemic and continue to stay safe.

He urged citizens not to let down their guard on account of the wins recorded so far against the pandemic but to join hands with relevant authorities to stop the increase in community transmission.

“Nigerians should not at this time relax on the few gains recorded in the fight against COVID-19.

“They should endeavour to follow all precautionary measures put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19,” he said.

Owoeye, while expressing concern over the losses the economy recorded during the lockdown, said that all hands must be on deck to ensure a speedy recovery of the economy.

“It has now become imperative that we can no longer continue to do things as planned before COVID-19 came ravaging.

“We must all imbibe the sacrifice that the season stands for by beginning to think of how to take our lives back to normal.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected all sectors of the economy hence the need for all to think of a post COVID-19 economic recovery.

“There is no doubt that we shall overcome and that our economy shall return to normal,” he said.

He advised Nigerians not to get carried away by the celebration and forget that the virus was still spreading rapidly adding that they should stay safe and celebrate with moderation

