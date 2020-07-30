Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,725 personnel in Ondo state

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Akure, July 30, 2020 The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has deployed no fewer than 1,725 personnel to beef up security before, during and after the Eid-el-kabir celebration in the state.

Mr Phillip Ayuba, NSCDC state commandant, said this in a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Asc Olufemi Omole on Thursday in Akure.

Ayuba charged the officers and men of the command to act proactively to forestall all forms of nefarious activities across the state.

Ayuba said that both uniform and undercover personnel had been strategically deployed to the 18 local government area of the state to provide adequate security of lives and properties.

While assuring the state of a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Ayuba enjoined the public to avoid over crowded gatherings and adhere strictly to the hygienic precautionary protocols as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Until there is a global cure for Coronavirus the hygienic practices of washing of hands regularly, use of alcohol based hand sanitiser, wearing of nose/face mask and social distancing will remain a continuous practice,” he said.

He, however, warned criminal minded individuals, who might be planning to take advantage of the festivities to cause any disarray in the political, social, economic and religious activities in the state to desist from such.

According to him, whoever is arrested will face the wrath of the law.

The commandant said that the Command Quick Response Team could be contacted on the following lines: 08039296208, 08066345088, 08034856051 and 08065722256.

According to him, credible intelligence and information are needed from the public to nip in the bud all forms of criminal activities in the state before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

