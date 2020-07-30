Eid-el-Kabir: Hair dressers, henna designers make brisk businesses in Kaduna

By Aisha Gambo

Kaduna, July 29, 2020 Traditional hair dressers and henna designers are recording high sales in Kaduna, due to appreciable patronage of their services as Muslims prepare for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Naija247news reports that traditional hair dressing and henna are popular among women in northern part of the country especially during festivities.

The trade witnessed significant boost in the past few days due to increase in the number of young girls and ladies willing to s beautify themselves.

A cross section of the designers, who spoke with NAN correspondent in separate interviews in Kaduna, described the trade as lucrative.

Mrs Surayya Adamu, a hair dresser, said she was recording high number of customers patronising her services in the past few days.

Adamu said she operated from her family home as most of the customers came from the neighborhood.

“Girls and housewives patronise my services, they come to my home to do their hair.

”Now I have about 10 customers and the number keep increasing. I made booking arrangement for them to avoid over stretching my energy.

“I start attending to the customers as early as 6:00 a.m. and close by 10:00 p.m. due to increase patronage.

“The charge is N200 per child and N300 per adult. I happy and make good savings,” she said.

Miss Madina Tijjani, a henna designer at Rigasa area of Kaduna, said she also recorded significant increase in the number of customers this festive season.

Tijjani said that she make colourful arts on hands and feet of the customers depending on their choice.

“I use red and black colours to draw flowers on hands and feet, depending on the customer’s choice; some prefer single while others go for combine colours.

“Henna requires creativity and calmness; you don’t want to mess your client’s hands as such one needs to be careful when drawing flower and other designs,” she said.

Tijjani added that she operated at home and also do home service for special clients, noting that she made an average of N7,000 daily

