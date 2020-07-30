Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Lalong urges Muslims to demonstrate peace, tolerance

By Martha Agas

Jos, July 30, 2020 Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to demonstrate the virtues of peace, tolerance and love as taught by Prophet Mohammed.

Lalong made the call in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos on Thursday.

“Although the Muslim faithful is marking this year’s Sallah in unusual circumstances of restrictions, the essence of this spiritual event cannot be neglected.

“This is the time to demonstrate the virtues of peace, love, sacrifice and tolerance that are taught by the Prophet Mohammed,” the governor said.

Lalong rejoiced with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion while urging them not to allow the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to demoralise their faith.

He said the celebration this year was at a critical period when the world was working hard to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which had altered normalcy in social interactions, health and the economy globally.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to exercise patience with restrictions imposed to curtail COVID-19, as the guidelines issued was to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure the safety of the people.

The governor reassured the people of Plateau that his administration was taking proactive measures, to ensure that the economy was boosted in spite of setbacks caused by the pandemic.

He urged Plateau people to continue adopting peaceful coexistence with one another and consolidate on the tranquility currently being enjoyed in the state.

Lalong called on residents of the state to report all suspicious activities to security agencies, who had deployed their personnel to tackle crime and criminality during the festive period.

